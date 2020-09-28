Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Upgraded to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.