Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Upgraded to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.