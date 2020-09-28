Geeq Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $298,131.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00006221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00242461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01550999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

