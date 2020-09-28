Gemini Dollar Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,361,237 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.