General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 90.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 63.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.