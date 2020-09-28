General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.56.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

