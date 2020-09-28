GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $16,479.87 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $16,479.87 and approximately $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,790,628 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

