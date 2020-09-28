Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.