Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

