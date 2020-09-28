Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.