GeoCoin Price Hits $0.19 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $609,151.06 and $123.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00424913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,886.18 or 0.99929637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.