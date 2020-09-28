GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPRK. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital upgraded GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

GPRK stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 37.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in GeoPark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

