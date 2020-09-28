Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.254 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 2.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBNXF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.