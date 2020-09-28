Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

