Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

GEI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.44. 395,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,782. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

