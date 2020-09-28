GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Acquires $45,466.56 in Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang bought 15,787 shares of GigaMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $45,466.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cheng-Ming Huang bought 50,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Cheng-Ming Huang bought 11,267 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,420.90.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia Limited has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

