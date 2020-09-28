GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 262.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,095. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GVDNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.