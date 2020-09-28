Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBCS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 104,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214. Global Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

