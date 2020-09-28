Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GBCS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 104,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214. Global Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Read More: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.