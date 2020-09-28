Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

GOGO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,722. The firm has a market cap of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

