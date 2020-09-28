Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Gold Fields stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 264.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $6,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

