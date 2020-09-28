Golden Star Resources (GSS) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Golden Star Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million -$67.43 million 26.25 Golden Star Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.31

Golden Star Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Star Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Star Resources Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Golden Star Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50% Golden Star Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Golden Star Resources rivals beat Golden Star Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

