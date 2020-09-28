Golden Star Resources (GSS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Golden Star Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million -$67.43 million 26.25 Golden Star Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.31

Golden Star Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Star Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Star Resources Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Golden Star Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50% Golden Star Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Star Resources competitors beat Golden Star Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

