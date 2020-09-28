Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €25.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.00 ($41.18).

Shares of BOSS opened at €21.01 ($24.72) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €49.82 ($58.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.50.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

