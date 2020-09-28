Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €25.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.00 ($41.18).

Shares of BOSS opened at €21.01 ($24.72) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €49.82 ($58.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.50.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

