Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.38.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

