Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $386,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 666,151 shares of company stock worth $8,467,593 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,452 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

