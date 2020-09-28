Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.28. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,602. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

