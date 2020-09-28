GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $145,837.82

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $145,837.82 and approximately $862.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.01579246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00196371 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,516,248 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

