Great Elm Capital Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Great Elm Capital has raised its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.7%.

GECC stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

