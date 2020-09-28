Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.7%.

GECC stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

