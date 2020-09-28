Great Elm Capital Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.7%.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GECC. TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

