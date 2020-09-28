GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRNH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 1,552,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,788. GreenGro Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About GreenGro Technologies
