GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRNH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 1,552,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,788. GreenGro Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

