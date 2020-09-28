Greenkraft Inc (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft Inc (OTCMKTS:GKIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GKIT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Greenkraft has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

