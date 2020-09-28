Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the August 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 457,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Greenland Minerals and Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
About Greenland Minerals and Energy
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals and Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.