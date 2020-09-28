Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the August 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 457,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Greenland Minerals and Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Get Greenland Minerals and Energy alerts:

About Greenland Minerals and Energy

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It owns 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals and Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.