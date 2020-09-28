Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.57 ($80.67).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Grenke stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €31.36 ($36.89). The company had a trading volume of 265,086 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.73. Grenke has a twelve month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a twelve month high of €104.40 ($122.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

