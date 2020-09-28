Grimm (GRIMM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,353.00

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Grimm has a market cap of $59,269.26 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,153,400 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

