Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.07 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

