Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives $156.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

NYSE:ASR traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.