Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GGAL. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
