GTEC Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GTEC Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GGTTF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.07. 32,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,923. GTEC has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes ultra-premium cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

