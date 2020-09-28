Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.