Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 187.7% in September

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,400 shares, an increase of 187.7% from the August 31st total of 520,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.1 days.

Separately, BOCOM International raised Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

GWLLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc.

