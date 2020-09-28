Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.