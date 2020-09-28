Guggenheim Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,142.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $977.00 to $1,142.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $689.43.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $875.77 on Friday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $935.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $849.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.69. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,781 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 138.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $12,993,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 159.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.