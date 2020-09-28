Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GTHP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,375. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Guided Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 5,336.11%.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.