Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.