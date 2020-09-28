Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 152.7% in September

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HMMR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 38,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. It focuses on the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, and over-the-top services, such as voice, SMS, and video collaboration services, as well as the construction of smart city networks and the provision of hosting services, including cloud and colocation.

