Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 77.9% in September

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 2,070,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.9 days.

Shares of HMSNF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.