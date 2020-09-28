Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €127.80 ($150.35) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.54. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

