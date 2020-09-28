Hansard Global plc (HSD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65 on November 12th

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSD opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Hansard Global has a one year low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.84.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

