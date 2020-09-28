Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.65 Per Share

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HSD opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Monday. Hansard Global has a 12-month low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.19.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.