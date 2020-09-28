Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock remained flat at $$16.62 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products for the residential and commercial construction markets in North America. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

