Harmony Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.15 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $32.27 million and $5.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.35 or 0.04674930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

